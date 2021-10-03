Analysts Expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.17. Bentley Systems reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Griffin Securities began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.61.

BSY stock opened at $61.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion and a PE ratio of 120.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $71.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

In other news, EVP Raymond B. Bentley sold 118,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $7,130,712.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $151,755.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 940,618 shares of company stock worth $57,396,918. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 16,780.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 2,253.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,146,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at about $161,985,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 18.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,589,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at about $45,333,000. 32.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

