Analysts Expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.08). Canopy Growth posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 187.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canopy Growth.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 2.0% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 73.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 1.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 4.2% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.84. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.59.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.