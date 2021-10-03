Analysts Expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Heritage Commerce posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $37.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.31 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after buying an additional 832,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,227,000 after buying an additional 47,322 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,722,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,264,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,053,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after acquiring an additional 56,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,040,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,715,000 after acquiring an additional 167,523 shares in the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

