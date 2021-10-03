Analysts Expect Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.30 Million

Analysts expect Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) to report $25.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.40 million to $26.20 million. Kura Sushi USA reported sales of $5.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 357.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full year sales of $62.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.30 million to $63.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $117.70 million, with estimates ranging from $115.90 million to $119.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 38.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KRUS shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.35. 50,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,243. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.25 million, a P/E ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 2.20. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $56.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1,464.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 33,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter worth about $1,519,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter worth about $1,647,000. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

