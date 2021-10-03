Analysts Expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Will Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to announce $1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. Medtronic reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $5.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Medtronic.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,922 shares of company stock worth $18,906,460. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.96 on Tuesday, hitting $127.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,042,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,510. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $171.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medtronic (MDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.