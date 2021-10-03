Analysts Expect Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $894.43 Million

Brokerages expect Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) to announce $894.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $871.30 million and the highest is $910.00 million. Regal Beloit posted sales of $758.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regal Beloit.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.23 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $87.50 to $92.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regal Beloit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

NYSE RBC opened at $150.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. Regal Beloit has a 12-month low of $91.82 and a 12-month high of $159.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $6.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is 22.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Regal Beloit by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,104,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,521,000 after purchasing an additional 49,806 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Regal Beloit by 275.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,650,000 after purchasing an additional 80,513 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Regal Beloit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Regal Beloit by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 72,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Beloit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regal Beloit (RBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.