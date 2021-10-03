Analysts Expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.74 Billion

Brokerages expect that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will announce $2.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.07 billion and the lowest is $2.35 billion. Teck Resources posted sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year sales of $9.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $10.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.05 billion to $11.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$3.35 to C$3.21 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.06.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.19. 3,501,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,060,952. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.26. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $27.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.0397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 25.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 954.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 259.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

