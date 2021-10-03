Analysts Issue Forecasts for Old Second Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

OSBC opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $379.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.97 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 27.80%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

In other news, CEO James Eccher purchased 8,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $99,978.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bradley S. Adams purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $98,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 88,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,708. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 49,812.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

