Analysts Set Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) PT at $182.69

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.69.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.37. 3,549,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,620,983. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $178.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.