Analysts Set Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) PT at $7.36

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.56.
HL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,553,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,234 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,153,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,583 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,671,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,413,000 after acquiring an additional 898,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,151,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.
Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 125.00%.
About Hecla Mining
Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.
