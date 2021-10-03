Analysts Set Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) PT at $15.20

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ONCT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

ONCT traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.13. 474,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,087. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 541.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONCT. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

