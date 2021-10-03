Analysts Set Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Target Price at $25.03

Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.03.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PASG opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $547.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $14.00. Passage Bio has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $30.87.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.17). Research analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Passage Bio by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,062,000 after purchasing an additional 99,609 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 37.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,682,000 after acquiring an additional 505,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,238,000 after acquiring an additional 45,412 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 89.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after acquiring an additional 540,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 44.6% in the first quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 870,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after acquiring an additional 268,700 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.