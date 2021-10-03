Analysts Set Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Target Price at $44.50

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $31.17 on Thursday. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $48.72. The firm has a market cap of $156.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average of $33.90.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $81.07 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

