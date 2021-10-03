Analyzing Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT) and BCE (NYSE:BCE)

Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT) and BCE (NYSE:BCE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.1% of BCE shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of Inventergy Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of BCE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Inventergy Global and BCE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inventergy Global 0 0 0 0 N/A BCE 0 4 5 0 2.56

BCE has a consensus price target of $62.72, indicating a potential upside of 25.34%. Given BCE’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BCE is more favorable than Inventergy Global.

Profitability

This table compares Inventergy Global and BCE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inventergy Global N/A N/A N/A BCE 12.88% 16.79% 4.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inventergy Global and BCE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inventergy Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BCE $17.08 billion 2.66 $1.97 billion $2.25 22.24

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than Inventergy Global.

Risk and Volatility

Inventergy Global has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BCE has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BCE beats Inventergy Global on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inventergy Global

Inventergy Global, Inc. engages in identifying, acquiring and licensing the patented technologies of market-significant technology leaders. The company was founded by Joseph W. Beyers in 1991 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

About BCE

BCE, Inc. is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers. The Bell Wireline segment offers data, including Internet access and Internet protocol television, local telephone, long distance, as well as other communications services and products to residential, small and medium-sized business, and large enterprise customers. The Bell Media segment includes conventional, specialty and pay television, digital media, radio broadcasting services, and out-of-home advertising services. The company was founded on February 25, 1970 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

