Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE POND remained flat at $$9.66 during trading on Friday. 2,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,443. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64. Angel Pond has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Get Angel Pond alerts:

Angel Pond Company Profile

Angel Pond Holdings Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Angel Pond Holdings Corporation is based in New York.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Pond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Pond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.