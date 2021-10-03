Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 61.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.90.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $375.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,297. The business’s 50 day moving average is $377.14 and its 200 day moving average is $379.30. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.44 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The stock has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

