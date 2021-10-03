Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in AON by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AON by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in AON by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of AON by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.06.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $291.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $280.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $302.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

