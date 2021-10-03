ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MT has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ArcelorMittal to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised ArcelorMittal from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.47.

MT stock opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $36.58.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 23,754,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $737,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345,002 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,755 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,943,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,669,000 after acquiring an additional 68,890 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,283,000 after acquiring an additional 371,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

