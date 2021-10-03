Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.91. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). Equities analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi purchased 1,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.91 per share, with a total value of $52,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,510. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARNA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,546,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,879,000 after purchasing an additional 156,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

