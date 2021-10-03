Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,200 shares, a growth of 105.0% from the August 31st total of 95,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 273,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAC. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $15,551,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $12,148,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $6,538,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 21.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 669,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after acquiring an additional 119,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE AAC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. 14,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,906. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. Ares Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.