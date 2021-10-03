Ares Protocol (ARES) Achieves Market Cap of $3.35 Million

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and $863,657.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0216 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00066499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00103929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00143206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,991.25 or 1.00632187 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.22 or 0.07125687 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 155,503,638 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

