Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will announce $2.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.01 billion and the lowest is $1.98 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year sales of $7.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.83.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,944 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,328 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,005,000 after purchasing an additional 791,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,277,000 after purchasing an additional 759,643 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $152.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.23 and a 200 day moving average of $140.75. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.95 and a 52 week high of $154.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

