Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.01 Million

Brokerages forecast that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will post sales of $289.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $655.50 million. Arvinas posted sales of $7.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3,702.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year sales of $314.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.10 million to $672.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $68.34 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $142.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $1,746,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,645 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $123,406.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,133 shares of company stock worth $25,840,179 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 3.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 5.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 12.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 4.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $85.21 on Friday. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $108.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.82.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

