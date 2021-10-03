Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Craig Hallum

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ABG. Truist Securities upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $208.67.

NYSE:ABG opened at $197.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.49. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $97.95 and a one year high of $216.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 24.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

