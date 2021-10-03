Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASDRF opened at $0.21 on Friday. Ascendant Resources has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18.
Ascendant Resources Company Profile
