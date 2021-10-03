Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASDRF opened at $0.21 on Friday. Ascendant Resources has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18.

Ascendant Resources Company Profile

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

