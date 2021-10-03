Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Decreases Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C reduced its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 789,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $153,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 116,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.40. 197,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.91. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.38 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.11.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,220.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CASY shares. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

