Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Has $550.20 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,681 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.9% of Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $550,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,097.60.
In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website
. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole
sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total value of $130,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,763,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here
. Insiders sold 492,234 shares of company stock worth $413,063,286 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $63.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,729.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,789. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,804.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,531.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,436.00 and a one year high of $2,936.41.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
