Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Lowers Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lowered its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,928,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,066 shares during the period. Brown & Brown accounts for 1.3% of Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $368,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $8,149,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 590.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRO stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,864. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.00. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $59.46.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.84 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

