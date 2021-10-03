Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Raises Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,014,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 2.23% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $256,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,991,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,762,000 after purchasing an additional 768,960 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,236,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,378 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,143,000 after purchasing an additional 281,517 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,851,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,715,000 after purchasing an additional 166,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,476,000 after purchasing an additional 403,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

BAH traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.81. 822,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,484. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAH. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

