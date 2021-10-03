Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Sells 28,162 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C decreased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,626,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,162 shares during the quarter. Choice Hotels International comprises 1.5% of Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 6.52% of Choice Hotels International worth $430,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 13.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,679,000 after acquiring an additional 28,455 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 555.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,438,000 after buying an additional 137,745 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth $1,950,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.14.

CHH stock traded up $7.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,964. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $133.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.86 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In other news, Director John P. Tague sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $267,998.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $244,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,543 shares of company stock worth $3,273,335 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

