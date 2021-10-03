Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Sells 6,753 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C decreased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,428,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,753 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 2.25% of Woodward worth $175,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Woodward by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,293,000 after purchasing an additional 24,487 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David P. Hess acquired 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.77 per share, for a total transaction of $500,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $165,749.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.64. 297,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,346. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.97. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.67.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

