Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Trims Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C reduced its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,598,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,507 shares during the quarter. IDEX comprises approximately 1.2% of Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 2.10% of IDEX worth $351,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 169.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 46.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 34.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 30.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IEX traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.15. 312,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,434. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $166.51 and a 52-week high of $235.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

