Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Trims Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,172 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $210,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 7,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.1% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,903,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $299,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,331,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. Wedbush raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $586.84.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total transaction of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,474,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,128 shares of company stock valued at $56,699,745. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $6.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $604.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,353. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $629.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $602.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $563.53.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

