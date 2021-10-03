AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its position in AT&T by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 82,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 8.4% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 827,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,803,000 after acquiring an additional 64,414 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 25,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in AT&T by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 894,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. 51.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $27.16 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.61, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.04.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.74.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

