Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bloom Burton

Equities researchers at Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bloom Burton’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AUPH. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

AUPH traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,567,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 0.48. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The company had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neil Solomons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $2,101,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 282,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,199,500. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,601 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 24,462 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 781,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 641,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

