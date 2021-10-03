Aurora Cannabis’ (ACB) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.
ACB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. MKM Partners raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC dropped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.71.
ACB opened at $7.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.72. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98.
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile
Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
