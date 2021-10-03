Aurora Cannabis’ (ACB) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

ACB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. MKM Partners raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC dropped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

ACB opened at $7.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.72. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,855,000 after acquiring an additional 339,238 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after acquiring an additional 632,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100,834 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 10.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 61,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 543.9% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 501,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.