Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Update

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 103.1% from the August 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ATDRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of ATDRY stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.