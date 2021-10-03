AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Raised to $251.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $231.00 to $251.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an underweight rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $218.17.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of AVB stock opened at $222.76 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $233.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.71 and its 200 day moving average is $210.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total transaction of $97,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.