Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Holdings Raised by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avangrid by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Avangrid by 29.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Avangrid by 7.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 609,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,368,000 after buying an additional 40,230 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Avangrid by 1.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

AGR stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.09. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.13%.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

