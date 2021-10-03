Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $185.50 Million

Brokerages expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to announce $185.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. Avanos Medical reported sales of $185.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year sales of $742.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $740.60 million to $743.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $780.22 million, with estimates ranging from $775.17 million to $786.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVNS. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other Avanos Medical news, Director Patrick J. Oleary purchased 5,000 shares of Avanos Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $158,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,505.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 19.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 28,392 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 194,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 25,620 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,667,000 after acquiring an additional 59,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 33,001 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $31.47. The company had a trading volume of 453,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,555. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,049.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

