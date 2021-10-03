Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

AVAH stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 523,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $436.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar acquired 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $50,547.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,451.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.