Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.65.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
AVAH stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 523,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08.
In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar acquired 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $50,547.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,451.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
