Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stake Boosted by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 62,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 225.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after buying an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 116.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AVY opened at $209.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $122.56 and a 12-month high of $228.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.