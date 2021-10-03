Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.75 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Get Avinger alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Avinger in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $0.73 on Friday. Avinger has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $69.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.71.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Avinger had a negative net margin of 160.26% and a negative return on equity of 102.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avinger will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGR. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Avinger in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avinger by 335.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avinger in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avinger (AVGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.