Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 248.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,107 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chewy by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 18,123 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,098,000 after buying an additional 112,481 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 3,703.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after buying an additional 261,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

CHWY stock opened at $67.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.02. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,369.50 and a beta of 0.09. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.61 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $941,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,090. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHWY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.