Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 41.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000.

FLOT opened at $50.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

