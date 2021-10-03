Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.98 Million Holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMDV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,515,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,122,000 after purchasing an additional 142,798 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,546,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,463,000 after purchasing an additional 127,917 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 166,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 18,106 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 380,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $539,000.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS SMDV opened at $62.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.56. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $58.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.