Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $312.33 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $227.52 and a 12-month high of $324.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.52.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

