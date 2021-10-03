Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 63.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 96.7% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 241.9% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $67.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.11%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.23.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

