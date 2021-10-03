Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. COKER & PALMER reissued a sector underperform rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.77 and a quick ratio of 23.08. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. The business had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $853,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,807,000 after buying an additional 130,511 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,298,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,649,000 after buying an additional 667,064 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 290,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after buying an additional 44,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.