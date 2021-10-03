Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 41.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in V.F. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 1.8% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in V.F. by 91.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in V.F. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 40,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $68.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.20 and its 200 day moving average is $79.84. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

VFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.36.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.